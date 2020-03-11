BCB postpones Asia XI and World XI due to Coronvirus pandemic

Today at 8:24 PM
Bangladesh Cricket Board on Wednesday decided to postpone the matches between Asia XI and World XI due to the global spread of coronavirus. The likes of Virat Kohli and Chris Gayle were expected to take part in the invitational T20I matches to mark the birthday celebrations of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
The much-anticipated match between Asia XI and World XI has become another victim of the deadly Coronavirus epidemic as the Bangladesh Cricket Board postponed the two international T20 matches. As per the fixture, the games were scheduled to be played on March 21 and 22 to mark the birthday centenary of Bangladesh’s father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheik Mujiur Rahman but given the coronavirus COVID-19 situation.
However, all related celebrations have been postponed until further notice, including an AR Rahman concert that was due to take place on March 18. The likes of Virat Kohli, Chris Gayle and Faf du Plessis were expected to take part in the invitational T20I matches.
"We have postponed those two matches for the time being," BCB president Nazmul Hasan said on Wednesday (March 11). "We are having problem hosting the matches on 21 and 22 and so we have deferred it. There is no guarantee that everyone can come and play here so we have decided that both the concert and the two matches are deferred. Lot of restrictions are coming in from different quarters. We will host it after few months when the time is appropriate," he added.
The BCB had already announced to separate squads for Asia XI and World XI after confirming participation from some leading cricketers. It has also decided to sell only one ticket per person to avoid mass gathering during the two-match series between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe.
