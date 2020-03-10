AUS vs NZ | We are looking for a finisher like MS Dhoni, reveals Justin Langer

Australia head coach Justin Langer has said that his team is desperately looking for a finisher like MS Dhoni or Michael Bevan in limited-overs cricket. Langer feels it’s the right time for potential candidates to seal the spot, the challenge starts with upcoming ODIs against New Zealand.

Their three-match ODI series against New Zealand, beginning on March 13, provides Australia with an opportunity to test the depth in their middle order, and potentially hone in on batsmen who could fill the finisher role. Everyone in the world is looking for a player who can do it for the team time and time again. Justin Langer said that his team is desperately looking for a finisher like Mahendra Singh Dhoni in limited over format.

"We've been fortunate in the past with a Mike Hussey or a Michael Bevan who are masters at it. MS Dhoni is a master of it, Jos Buttler has been brilliant at it for England. What I've learned is that everyone in the world is looking for it," said the Australian coach Justin Langer, reported Times Of India.

Dhoni has won India innumerable matches from seemingly hopeless positions, and so did Bevan and Hussey. South Africa crushed Australia 3-0 in the recently-concluded ODI series where Mitchell Marsh played at number 6 in the second and third games. Langer said it is the right time for the potential candidates to seal the spot.

"So it's a role that's there for someone to grab hold of. No one at this stage has absolutely secured it, have they? But there are good opportunities there for someone to do that," he added.

Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis occupied the spot in five matches each, but Stoinis, particularly, misfired in the role, scoring just 27 runs in four innings.