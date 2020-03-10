Twitter reacts to hilarious umpiring conundrum in Ranji Trophy final

Yesterday at 1:26 PM
The Ranji Trophy final has been quite eventful with C Shamshuddin walking off the field leaving KN Ananthapadmanabhan to umpire from both ends and a stand-in official umpiring at square leg. Now, TV umpire S Ravi has joined the field as a makeshift arrangement until Yashwant Barde joins in tomorrow.
Ouch, that must hurt!
So much confusion
Umpire C Shamsuddin has been advised to take one week rest as he was hit by the ball yesterday. The BCCI will be sending Yashwant Barade as his replacement and he will be on field umpire from third day. KN Ananthpadmanbhan will umpiring from both the end till now #SAUvsBEN— Devendra Pandey (@pdevendra) March 10, 2020
What is happening
#RanjiTrophyfinal #SAUvBEN— The Field (@thefield_in) March 10, 2020
Umpire Shamsuddin, who wasn't officiating in the first session due to an injury, has taken up the role of the third umpire now.
S Ravi, who is officiating as a third umpire in this match, is now being used as an on-field umpire.
This is hilarious
KM Ananthapadmanabhan to umpire from both ends today after Shamshuddin was hit#RanjiTrophy https://t.co/U00dAjbWHY— Cricket Trash (@CricketTrash) March 10, 2020
It has been an eventful match so far
Yashwant Barade will replace umpire C Shamsuddin on Day 3 of Ranji Trophy final. KN Ananthpadmanbhan will continue umpiring from both ends on Day 2.— Subhayan Chakraborty (@CricSubhayan) March 10, 2020
Shamsuddin was hit by the ball on Day 1 and has been advised 1 week rest.
#SAUvsBEN #RanjiTrophy
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
SportsCafe
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.