Trying to get myself right for T20 World Cup, reveals Glenn Maxwell

Australian cricketer Glenn Maxwell says he wants to play as much cricket as possible to be prepared for the T20 World Cup later this year. Maxwell has been playing hurt during the latter stages of the Big Bash, including the final where Melbourne Stars once again fell short of a maiden title.

Maxwell was recalled by Australia for the first time since taking a mental health break earlier in the summer but his comeback was nixed when he was forced to undergo surgery on his left elbow last month. The six-to-eight-week suggested recovery period looked to have ended his summer but the 31-year-old has been in close contact with new selector George Bailey and has now resumed light batting drills. Maxwell said that he is trying to get himself right for the T20 World Cup.

"I'm trying to give myself as many opportunities to play T20 cricket this year and get myself right for that T20 World Cup. Once I got through that (initial pain) I felt I was ready and once adrenaline takes over (in a game) you feel like you're ready to go. Towards the finals it started to get worse … I had the final and I was still in a bit of pain and got told by the surgeon that it requires surgery urgently. It was a bit of a shock to me and changed my plans a bit," revealed Maxwell, reported CRICKET.com.au.

Glenn Maxwell could make a surprise return to international cricket later this month in New Zealand as part of the mercurial allrounder's plan for a T20 binge in the lead-in to this year's World Cup. He is now pushing for inclusion in Australia's final assignment of the season, a three-game T20 tour in NZ from March 24-29. Maxwell said he is still hoping for that New Zealand T20 series and later the IPL.

"When I got the news that I needed surgery, I had to map out a bit of a plan of how I wanted my year to go and depending on how my elbow recovers … is going to be key on when my return date is. I'm still hoping for that New Zealand T20 series over there and if I can get up for that, I think that would be a great lead-in to the IPL and the rest of the year leading up to that World Cup hopefully,” expressed the Aussie batsman.

In constructing a playing itinerary that consists entirely of short-format cricket over the winter, Maxwell could conceivably not face a red ball until after the T20 World Cup, to be played in Australia in October-November.

After the IPL, he will head to England for an eight-match T20 stint with Lancashire for a second season before linking up with London Spirit in the new Hundred competition in July.