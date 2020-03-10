Reports | Yashwant Barde to replace C Shamshuddin in Ranji Trophy final

After winning the toss ahead of the final, Saurashtra opted to bat first at their home venue and remained on 206/5 at Stumps Day 1. Cheteshwar Pujara who was retired hurt then came back on Day 2 for a long haul. However, umpire C Shamshuddin didn’t join the field on Tuesday and was replaced by a stand-in local umpire local, Piyush Khakar, who officiated only at square leg. Meanwhile, KN Ananthapadmanabhan took up umpiring duties for a long time, from both ends. Eventually, Shamshuddin was ruled out as the on-field umpire for the remainder of the Ranji Trophy final.