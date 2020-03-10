IPL 2020 | Change in prize money unlikely, reveals Brijesh Patel

IPL’s chairman Brijesh Patel admitted that it is unlikely that there will be a change to the IPL prize money after reports of unhappy franchisees over the reduction of the prize money from Rs 20 crore. Patel added that since the franchisees are making profits now, the reduction helps the IPL.

A week ago, the saga all unfurled, with IPL announcing that they were going to halve the prize pool from Rs 50 crore to 25 crores, with the winners set to receive only Rs 10 crores. However, soon after that, reports started pointing out that several franchisees showed their displeasure over the reduced prize money. To put an end to all the controversy surrounding the prize money, Brijesh Patel, in an interview with Hindustan Times, revealed that it is unlikely that there will be a change in the prize money pool.

“The franchises’ views will be put up before the IPL Governing Council that will meet soon. Then we will decide. But it’s unlikely that we can have any change,” said Brijesh, reported HT.

He added that the reason there was a high-prize pool earlier in play was because of the franchisees complaining that they had not yet reached the profit mark until 2013. However, with the franchisees since then getting more revenues, thanks to the success of the league, the prize money has been reduced.

“This fund was in place because the franchisees told us in 2013 that they were not making money in IPL. Now they are doing well. It’s just loss in profits (for them),” Patel added.

The other controversy surrounded the fact that the franchisees were unhappy with the increased amount that they had to pay the associations to host their games. Patel quashed it by saying that even the BCCI is paying the associations more, with expenses on the rise, it is completely normal.

“It’s not just decided that the franchises have to pay the associations more, even BCCI is paying them more. The state unit’s expenses too have gone up,” Patel concluded.