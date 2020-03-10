AUS vs NZ | We've got some weary boys with six more games to go, shares Justin Langer

Australia head coach Justin Langer opened up on the packed schedule of the players pointing out that the senior players who play all three formats never get a chance to take the foot off the gas. Langer went on to add that it's difficult to pick a less important series leaving no room for rest.

With every passing day, the international schedule seems to be getting clumsier and clumsier as organisers try to fit in as many games as possible in a year. The latest to join a long list of critics of this unhealthy practice in international is Australia head coach Justin Langer. Australia travelled home from South Africa on Sunday after being trounced 3-0 in the ODI series. They did win the preceding T20I series 2-1.

But there is no chance to rest as they head straight to Sydney for a three-game ODI series against New Zealand which ends in Hobart on March 20, followed by a three-match T20I series in New Zealand starting on March 24 in Dunedin.

Langer pointed out the growing burden on the senior players who play all three formats as they prepare to take on New Zealand for the Chappell-Hadlee trophy. Langer went on to share how packed the schedule has been since the World Cup justifying his stand.

"The truth is we've got some weary boys at the moment, particularly our senior players," Langer was quoted by ESPN Cricinfo.

"They play so much cricket. When you think about what they've done since we started the World Cup, they went straight from the IPL, which is almost a year ago, straight to the World Cup, straight to the Ashes, straight to what has been a golden summer for us until probably these last three one-dayers. We've got some weary boys. We know we've got six more games to play and then they've got to go again."

The former Aussie skipper went on to add that the growing pile of series and the quality of the sides’ is making it tough to classify some as less important. This dilemma leaves no room for the players to rest adding to the mental and physical fatigue.

"The challenge is, which series is less important. Because South Africa here is a really important series. Coming back after [what happened] two years ago, that was a really important series for us. And I've got to say it's been a great series or a great time here both in the hospitality, the way we've been treated, the way everyone has looked after us has been brilliant. So that's an important series."