IPL should sever ties with Chinese sponsorships at least by 2021, states Ness Wadia

Kings XI Punjab co-owner Ness Wadia has stated that the Indian Premier League should sever ties with its Chinese sponsorships, if not this season, then by the 2021 season. After 20 Indian soldiers were killed in the Galwan Valley clash, Indian government banned 59 Chinese apps on Monday.

On June 15, 20 Indian soldiers were killed in the Galwan Valley, of easter Ladakh, clash. The incident prompted the BCCI to assemble a meeting with the IPL Governing Council to review Chinese sponsorships but that meeting is yet to take place. Meanwhile, on Monday, the Indian government banned 59 Chinese apps. Chinese mobile phone brand Vivo is the IPL title sponsor and it pays the BCCI Rs 440 crore annually for the five-year deal ending in 2022. In this regard, Kings XI Punjab co-owner Ness Wadia stated that the Indian Premier League should sever ties with its Chinese sponsorships.

"We should do it (sever ties with Chinese sponsors in IPL) for the sake of the nation. Country comes first, money is secondary. And it is the Indian Premier League, not the Chinese Premier League. It should leady by example and show the way," Wadia told PTI on Tuesday.

"Yes it would be difficult to find sponsors initially but I am sure there are enough Indian sponsors who can replace them. We must have all the respect for the nation and our government and most importantly for the soldiers who risk their lives for us.”

While Wadia made his stance clear, other teams with ties with Chinese brands, including Chennai Super Kings, said they will be happy to go with whatever the government decides.

"It will be tough to replace them initially but if it has to be done for the sake of the nation, we should do it," a CSK source told PTI.