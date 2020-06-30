Adelaide Test in 2014 an important milestone in Indian Test history, states Virat Kohli

Today at 3:44 PM
Virat Kohli has branded the Adelaide Test against Australia in 2014, his first ever Test as captain, as an important milestone in Indian Test history, for it gave the players the belief that anything was possible. Chasing 364, India agonizingly fell short by 48 runs on the final day of the Test.
The Adelaide Test between India and Australia in 2014 is remembered for many reasons - it was emotional, as it was the first Test played by Australia post the demise of Phil Hughes, and the match also saw Nathan Lyon imprint his name as an elite international spinner. However, the most prominent memory, for many, from the game is the remarkable showing by a young Indian team led by Virat Kohli, which almost pulled off the impossible on the final day of the Test.
Chasing 364 on a crumbling Adelaide wicket on Day 5, India, thanks to immaculate performances from Murali Vijay and Virat Kohli, saw themselves sitting in the driver’s seat at one stage, with the score 242/2. However, Vijay’s untimely dismissal triggered an implosion as the visitors lost their last 8 wickets for just 73 runs to get bowled out for 315 and lose the game by 48 runs.
Despite the defeat, the young Indian side led by Kohli received a remarkable amount of praise for their spirited showing and as things turned out, the Test went on to become a watershed moment for both team India and Kohli as it marked the beginning of the country’s ascendancy to the top.
Recalling the memorable, bittersweet Test, Kohli, who scored twin tons in the game, described it as a very important milestone in India’s Test journey and revealed that the game gave the whole team that belief that everything was possible and nothing was out of their grasp.
“Throwback to this very special and important test in our journey as the test team that we are today. Adelaide 2014 was a game filled with emotion on both sides and an amazing one for people to watch too. Although we didn't cross the line being so close, it taught us that anything is possible if we put our mind to it because we committed to doing something which seemed very difficult to begin with but almost pulled it off. All of us committed to it. This will always remain a very important milestone in our journey as a test side,” Kohli tweeted, recalling the Adelaide Test.
Three Tests post Adelaide, in Sydney, Kohli took over as the permanent captain of the Indian Test side and he has since went on to become the most successful Test captain in the country’s history.
