Virat Kohli pushes me to do better and motivates me, reveals Kuldeep Yadav

Kuldeep Yadav has claimed that Virat Kohli understands a bowler better thanks to his captaincy experience and pushes him to do better each time. The left-arm wrist-spinner has also added that Kohli comes over and gives an immediate solution whenever a bowler finds himself in a difficult situation.

Kuldeep Yadav was the epitome of consistency until that disastrous game against Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 2019 IPL, a game from which his game has only gone downhill. However, the team management has decided to back him to the tilt for the simple fact that the wrist-spinner offers them the important wicket-taking option and doesn’t get fazed that easily. Kuldeep understands the same for which he heaped praise on his skipper.

“If you are young and your captain is backing you every time on the field and off the field as well, it gives you extra motivation to perform. Virat Bhai supports me on and off the field. He supports me in tough situations as well. Virat Bhai is someone who knows how a bowler feels. He comes to you and guides you where to bowl,” Kuldeep told TimesofIndia.com.

“He will come, pat you on the back, guide you, gives you a solution and helps you take a wicket. There is no doubt he (Virat) is a world-class player. Be it his batting, fielding or decision-making abilities, Virat Bhai is unmatchable.”

Kuldeep recalled how the Indian skipper has stood beside him in multiple bad days that he had sustained and how that backing helped him recover during difficult game situations. Kuldeep further stated that all three leaders in Indian cricket - Kohli, Dhoni and Rohit - have helped him massively in his career.

“Sometimes, a bowler has an off day (bad day) and Virat Bhai knows what a bowler goes through. That’s because of his captaincy experience. Before the senior team, he had captained the Under-19 team and the Ranji team as well. He pushes me to do better and motivates me. Not just me, he does that with every bowler in the team,” the 25-year-old bowler said.

“For any youngster, if his captain is backing you, that’s a big plus point. Be it me, Yuzi (Yuzvendra Chahal) or Jasprit Bumrah, we all know our roles and we know that our captain is backing us. Many times, Virat Bhai would understand what I am going through from my body language during a match. He comes over and gives an immediate solution."

“Mahi Bhai is an instant advisor, Virat Bhai is a great motivator. Apart from these two, Rohit Bhai also guided me a lot on many occasions. I am really grateful that I am playing under seniors like Virat, Dhoni and Rohit,” Kuldeep added.