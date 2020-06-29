Unless ICC extends WTC cycle, Bangladesh can’t play its full schedule, admits Akram Khan

Following the COVID-19 break, Akram Khan has reckoned that unless ICC extends the World Test championship cycle, Bangladesh cannot play their postponed eight matches in the stipulated time. However, he added that if the WTC cycle is extended, they might play all their games by that time.

The sudden outbreak of the novel Coronavirus has affected the cricketing cycles around the world. While the future of the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League and the World T20 looks bleak, it has also had its effect on the bilateral series. First, Bangladesh’s series against Australia, which was slated to be hosted in July got postponed before the series against Sri Lanka saw the same fate.

However, as it stands, the final of the first edition of the World Test Championship is slated for an on-schedule start next year in June. Bangladesh, who have had eight of their matches postponed due to COVID-19 expressed their worry over the schedule of the competition. BCB cricket operations chairman Akram Khan admitted that unless ICC extends the WTC cycle, the Asian side cannot play their full schedule.

“Unless the current ICC Test Championship cycle is extended there is no way we can play those eight Test matches in the stipulated time frame of the first cycle,” BCB cricket operations chairman Akram Khan told Cricbuzz, reported Hindustan Times.

“We are looking forward to see what ICC does with the Test Championship because unless it is reshuffled there is hardly any possibility to play the eight Test matches that got cancelled,” he added.

A total of 72 Tests were scheduled between July 2019 and March 31, 2021. However, post COVID-19 break, a number of Test series have been postponed, owing to the preparation and the containment of the virus’ threat. BCB’s chief executive, Nizamuddin Chowdhury too added that if the cycle gets extended, it will have a dire effect on the next schedule.

“But if the Test Championship final date gets extended, then maybe there will be a chance but even after the extension, even if there is an opportunity, it will have an impact on other schedules as well because we have a compact schedule until 2023.”