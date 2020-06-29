Nitin Menon replaces Nigel Llong in ICC Elite Panel of ICC Umpires

After an annual review and selection process conducted by the International Cricket Council panel, Nitin Menon has been included in the Elite Panel of Umpires for the upcoming season. Menon becomes the third Indian after S Venkataraghavan and S Ravi to be a part of ICC elite Panel of Umpires.

After S Ravi was shown the door from the ICC Panel of Umpires, India had been left with zero representation in the ICC Panel of Umpires, but the good news came on Monday when the International Cricket Council announced Nitin Menon's’ addition to the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Umpires for the upcoming season.

The selection process was conducted by the International Cricket Council panel, which included Geoff Allardice (ICC General Manager - Cricket, Chairman), Sanjay Manjrekar, and match referees Ranjan Madugalle and David Boon. Menon effectively replaced Nigel Llong to become the youngest member of the panel.

"It's a great honour and matter of pride for me to be named in the Elite panel. To be officiating regularly along with the leading umpires and referees of the world is something that I always dreamt of and the feeling has yet to sink in,” Menon was quoted as saying by ICC.

"Having already officiated in Tests, ODIs and T20Is as well as in ICC events, I understand the great responsibility that comes with the job. I look forward to the challenges and will do my best at every opportunity I get. I also feel this is a responsibility on me to take Indian umpires forward and help them by sharing my experiences.

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association, BCCI and ICC for their support and believing in my ability over the years. I would also like to thank my family for their sacrifices and unconditional support throughout my career."

ICC Senior Manager Adrian Griffith congratulated Menon for the achievement and hailed his consistency while being in the pathway system.

"Nitin has come through our pathway system with very consistent performances. I congratulate him for being selected to the Elite panel and wish him continued success."

With Llong out, Menon will now join Aleem Dar, Kumar Dharmasena, Marais Erasmus, Chris Gaffaney, Michael Gough, Richard Illingworth, Richard Kettleborough, Bruce Oxenford, Paul Reiffel, Rod Tucker and Joel Wilson on the list of umpires.