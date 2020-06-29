Murali, Malinga and Steyn among toughest to bat against, reveals Ross Taylor

Ross Taylor has suggested that he has found Sri Lanka’s Muttiah Muralitharan and Lasith Malinga alongside South Africa’s Dale Steyn toughest to bowl to in international cricket. Taylor further added that the Sri Lankan duo troubles him the most with their unique bowling actions.

Since making his debut in 2007, Ross Taylor has rendered yeoman service to New Zealand Cricket in all three formats and has been a fulcrum of the side that reached two consecutive World Cup finals. Batting over 101 Tests, 232 ODIs and 100 T20Is, Taylor has had a distinctive perspective on World Cricket, but when it comes to himself, he had some of the torrid time against Muttiah Muralitharan, Lasith Malinga and Dale Steyn.

“Both Murali and Malinga are hard to pick up because of their unique bowling actions. Talking about Steyn, it’s obviously the pace and consistency which the pacer possesses,” said Ross Taylor during the interview with Cricingif.

Taylor, who has been one of the most consistent batsmen in the world at the moment and had an amazing series against India in early 2020, is hopeful of the fact he can be good enough for the 2023 World Cup.

“Probably ODIs are the best format for me in the last five-six years. I have been very consistent there. I focused there on keeping the 2019 World Cup in mind. I still want to contribute to New Zealand cricket and probably in the 2020 T20 World Cup. There have been a lot of speculations regarding when it is going to happen. But hopefully, I will be good enough and fit to go for the 2023 World Cup. I am very much hopeful.”