ICC should have an anti-racism feature before a series, feels Jason Holder

Jason Holder has stated that cricket needs to tackle racism in the same term as doping or fixing and there should be an anti-racism briefing before a series. The Windies captain has also added that they will wear a Black Lives Matter emblem on the collars of their shirts during the Test series.

Cricket’s tryst with racism is not new as after Darren Sammy’s open admission of the same, many cricketers, mostly Windies players, have come forward to speak against the racism they faced at some point in their career. In the wake of the Black Lives Matter Movement, it has become a hot topic of discussion with the Windies team announcing that they will support the movement Black Lives Matter emblem on the collars of their shirts during the Test series against England.

On being asked about that, their inspirational captain Holder stated that cricket should have an anti-racism feature just like doping and match-fixing.

“I don't think the penalty for doping or corruption should be any different for racism. If we've got issues within our sport, we must deal with them equally,” Holder told BBC Sport.

“In addition to having anti-doping briefings and anti-corruption briefings, maybe we should have an anti-racism feature before we start a series. My message is more education needs to go around it.”

Holder, however, stated that although he never experienced any racial abuse first hand, heard or seen a few things around it, which makes him angry. Holder also calls for unity to fight the racial injustice around the world and he strongly feels the series will help take the movement forward.

“I've not experienced any racial abuse first hand but have heard or seen a few things around it. It's something you just can't stand for. This is a pivotal moment in history for sports, for the game of cricket and for the West Indies cricket team. We have come to England to retain the Wisden Trophy but we are very conscious of happenings around the world and the fight for justice and equality.

"As a group of young men, we know of the rich and diverse history of West Indies cricket and we know we are guardians of the great game for generations to come. We did not take our decision lightly. We know what it is for people to make judgments because of the colour of our skin, so we know what it feels like, this goes beyond the boundary.

“There must be equality and there must be unity. Until we get that as people, we cannot stop. We have to find some way to have equal rights and people must not be viewed differently because of the colour of their skin or ethnic background."