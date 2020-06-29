I really want Mahi Bhai to come back into the team soon and play, urges Kuldeep Yadav

Kuldeep Yadav has claimed that he is a big MS Dhoni fan, as is everyone in the team, and requested the former skipper to play for the Indian team again. The left-arm wrist-spinner has also added that Dhoni doesn’t like to give any advice before or after the game but acts as an instant advisor.

Although Kuldeep Yadav made his debut under Virat Kohli, he truly prospered with MS Dhoni, with the former Indian skipper hand-holding him to success with surgical precision. His suggestions have been the major reason behind Kuldeep’s success and the spinner never failed to acknowledge the same. Once again, affirming his fondness for Dhoni, Kuldeep urged him to return to the fold as soon as possible.

"We all are missing Mahi bhai. I am a big fan of Mahi bhai. I really want him to come back into the team soon and play. Personally, I really feel he should play for India again," Kuldeep told Times of India.

“Whenever we stepped onto the field, Mahi bhai would come up with some instant advice. That (kind of) advice helped me a lot in my career. He is a great instant advisor. He is someone who doesn’t believe giving advice ahead of and after the game. He will analyse things and come up with instant advice on the field.

Dhoni last played a cricket match back in July 2019 during India’s semi-final match against New Zealand in the ICC World Cup 2019 and has never intended to make a comeback since then.