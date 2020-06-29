Dave Cameron puts his name for ICC chairman’s post to succeed Shashank Manohar

Dave Cameron, who served as the president of Cricket West Indies from 2013-19, has put his name for succeeding Shashank Manohar to the ICC Chairman’s post, following the end of latter’s reign. However, it is England’s Colin Graves who stands as the front-runner for the post alongside Sourav Ganguly.

In the recent past, two names have sparked up for becoming the future ICC chairman - Sourav Ganguly and Colin Graves. While the former ECB chief is the firm favourite for the job, the United States Cricket Hall of Fame recently wrote to Manohar that they would recommend the former Windies’ man Dave Cameron for the job. Cameron served as Cricket West Indies’ president from 2013 running till 2019 before Rick Skerritt replaced him at the helm.

“I believe we need to find a sustainable financial model where teams can earn through merit,” Cameron, who served as Cricket West Indies president from 2013 to 2019, was quoted as saying by Jamaica Gleaner, reported Sportstar.

Cameron also reckoned that it is important to bring back the equitable revenue sharing model for helping the smaller nations. However, for the West Indian to top the others in line, it would require two more votes, which still remains unclear. ICC’s general meeting is scheduled to be held at the back of July, where a decision regarding the election would be taken.

“The big three – India, Australia and England – have all the events, the audience and the biggest economy, but the smaller nations have to always be coming back to the ICC for financial support, so what we want to happen is not equal share of revenues, but equitable share,” said Cameron.

On top of that, the 49-year-old cleared that one of his goals would be to take the sport to the United State of America (USA), where cricket is still at its nascent level. He also reckoned that looking at the sport from a different perspective would help to boost its presence in the non-cricketing countries.

“The overall cricket structure needs change and needs to be looked at from different lenses. There is tremendous opportunity in the Americas, which have huge economies that are untapped, and we need to look at the cricket world from a different set of eyes,” said Cameron.