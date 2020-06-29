Ben Stokes ha s a great cricketing brain; won’t face issues captaining one Test, states Stuart Broad

Ahead of Ben Stokes’ first game as England’s Test skipper, Stuart Broad has stated that the all-rounder has a great cricketing brain before adding that he won’t face any issue skippering one game. However, he reckoned that Stokes would have to attend loads of extra meetings and planning sessions.

After Joe Root ruled himself out of the race for the first Test, the ECB had announced that Ben Stokes would be named as the stand-in skipper for the Yorkshire man. The all-rounder has had a fabulous last 12 months in the England setup, starting from leading the side to a World Cup win over New Zealand at home to single-handedly winning an Ashes test against a determined Australian side.

On the back of this impressive display, he was awarded the role of vice-captain for the national side in the longest format ahead of the 2019 Ashes. One of England’s veterans in the setup, Stuart Broad stated Stokes won’t be facing issues captaining the Three Lions in the first Test on July 8, against the visiting West Indies side because of his great cricketing brain.

“He has a great cricket brain, he has grown and matured over the last few years so captaining one game will be easy. There won’t be much pressure as he’s not being judged over a long period of time. I have no doubts he will be brilliant,” Broad told reporters in a virtual news conference, reported HT.

However, the pacer guaranteed that the all-rounder would be fine at the job before he added that the toughest part for Stokes would be attending extra meetings and planning but reckoned that he won’t be involved too much into it.

“Stokes will be fine. The toughest part of the job is off the field, lots of extra meetings and planning, which he won’t have to get involved in,” Broad added.