BCCI keeping eye on Ravinder Dandiwal for potential match-fixing, reveals ACU chief 

BCCI’s Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) head Ajit Singh has revealed that the board is keeping a close eye on Ravinder Dandiwal, who is allegedly involved in an international tennis match-fixing syndicate. Ravinder Dandiwal was named by the Sydney Morning Herald in a fixing scam, recently.

However, Singh admitted that the BCCI cannot directly take any action against him as he is not a "participant" in any cases that directly affect the board. Singh also revealed that Dandiwal, who is known in the Chandigarh cricket circuit, some two to three years back wanted to hold a league in India which the BCCI ACU was able to disrupt.

"Well, he is one of the person of interest. He has come to adverse notice of the anti-corruption unit in a few matters. In ACU, we can only take action against participants. He is focussed more on outside the country than in India. He was associated with the Afghanistan Premier League two years ago," Singh told IANS.

"But then again, that's not under our purview. He was also reportedly involved in some league in Nepal some two-three years ago. His name has come up in trying to organise leagues somewhere sometime in Bangkok as well. But, even though he is outside the purview of BCCI ACU, he is a corrupt. So, we have to keep an eye if he is trying to contact anyone of our players, which thankfully hasn't happened."

"Nothing can be done in India as nothing on-record has happened here. It's somewhere in Australia or Egypt, so it doesn't invoke any jurisdiction of Indian police.”

Singh clarified that if Dandiwal is involved in the alleged fixing scam, then the Australian police has the jurisdiction to take action against him.

"We are not police, we are anti-corruption agency which looks after to ensure the anti-corruption code of the BCCI is followed by the participants in BCCI tournaments. Now, participants include players, ground staff, officials and team managers, support staff. So, if they have done something wrong, we can take action against them. But if someone who is not a participant, there's little we can do than keep an eye on him and his activities. We can only ensure that our participants stay insulated from him," he added.