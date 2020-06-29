Authorities should allow limited audience when Pakistan plays England, suggests Saeed Ajmal

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, all cricket was globally suspended in mid-March. But with the sport returning, as West Indies play three Tests starting July 8, there will be a lot of changes including the absence of crowds in stadiums. Veteran off-spinner Saeed Ajmal, in a recent teleconference, stated that he was not impressed by the idea of staging cricket in front of empty stands because it would be boring for the players and further went on to call it “similar to deaf cricket”.