Authorities should allow limited audience when Pakistan plays England, suggests Saeed Ajmal

Former Pakistan cricketer Saeed Ajmal has suggested that with Pakistan touring England next month, cricket authorities should at least allow a limited audience. Ajmal fears that cricket, resuming on July 8, would seem too boring, like ‘deaf cricket’, without the presence of crowd in stadiums.
In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, all cricket was globally suspended in mid-March. But with the sport returning, as West Indies play three Tests starting July 8, there will be a lot of changes including the absence of crowds in stadiums. Veteran off-spinner Saeed Ajmal, in a recent teleconference, stated that he was not impressed by the idea of staging cricket in front of empty stands because it would be boring for the players and further went on to call it “similar to deaf cricket”.
"It would be boring for players and, in a way, similar to deaf cricket because there will be no crowd to watch the match. I would request the authorities to allow a limited number of fans in the stadium. For example, 1,000 people in a venue with a capacity of 10,000," insisted Ajmal, as reported by Cricket Pakistan.
Following the West Indies series, England will host Pakistan for three T20Is and as many Tests, starting July 30. The ECB flew in a 20-man Pakistan squad to the UK, on Sunday, ahead of the series. Ajmal backed Joe Root’s England side to win the series without dropping much sweat.
"I think England are clear favourites because Pakistan’s track record in Test cricket, in the recent past, is not very good. I would be surprised if Pakistan even wins one match. Our team is inexperienced and has a lot of young players in it."
