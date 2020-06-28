You definitely want to be following what Virat Kohli is doing, insists Karun Nair

Karun Nair has stated that Virat Kohli does most things right as a cricketer and his hard work makes him an inspiration for all budding cricketers. The Karnataka batsman has also added that he is a huge Cristiano Ronaldo fan and the way he has risen to the top has been an inspiring story.

Ever since becoming just the second Indian player to score a Test Triple century in 2016, Karun Nair’s career has gone all haywire, with him playing for India only twice after that. His domestic form has plummeted massively, dropping his stocks in the last three years, but the middle-order batsman has continued to give hope with fleeting performances, like the century in the Duleep Trophy last year or the fighting 81 against Himachal Pradesh in Mysore.

The art of switching off from cricket and following different sports like football has given him a perspective and a peek into the thought process of many other sportsmen, and being a die-hard Manchester United fan, he has followed the epitome of incredible work ethic, Cristiano Ronaldo from the latter's United days.

“I am a huge Manchester United fan. The non-cricket sportsperson that inspires me a lot is Cristiano Ronaldo. I have followed him since he joined Manchester United. You know it’s astonishing to see how someone can grow from being just a normal player to being the best in the world. The hard work that he has put in to get to where he has, and the determination and the focus that he has.

“If you need to be the best in the world you need to have something different, a different mentality. It is something that really inspires me everyday,” Karun Nair said during the chat show Homerun with AV with sports commentator Arun Venugopal on his YouTube channel Gethist Creative.

Playing with Virat Kohli, who also admires the Portuguese footballer as his idol and speaks about the impact that the Juventus legend has on him, Karun Nair had a ring-side view of how the Indian skipper operates. Nair feels that Kohli has an uncanny similarity with the former Real Madrid player and knowing what he does makes a cricketer better at his craft.

“Obviously, there is Virat Kohli who makes you feel that.. (parallel with Ronaldo). You know, you want to be following what he is doing and he does so many things right. He is also the best in the world. If he has become the best in the world that means he has done most things right and he is just a wonderful player.

“He is such an inspiration for cricketers and all youngsters. To see what he has been able to do in the last 10 years is something astonishing and something that everyone wants to follow and get inspired by. Same with me. [I have] been lucky enough to be a part of the same dressing room as him and watch him very closely."