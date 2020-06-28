Reports | IPL 2020 to lose advertisement partner Coca Cola

With BCCI looking at the September-October window to stage a delayed edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020), the tournament is likely to lose their partnership with Coca Cola-one of its biggest advertisers. The brand last year ended up spending ₹ 135 crores with Star Sports as the on-air co-presenting sponsors for the IPL 2019. According to a report in Economic Times, the brand is planning to scale-down its annual advertising chest of ₹ 500 Crore on Cricket and IPL 2020 is likely to be the casualty.