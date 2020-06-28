Reports | Domestic players await match fees as GRS payments pending for three years

With the country struggling with the Coronavirus pandemic, it has now emerged that many domestic players are yet to receive their match fees for the last season while the Gross Revenue Share has been pending for three years. The BCCI, however, has clarified that it is remitting dues at a fast pace.

The COVID-19 lockdown took a toll on many employees around the world, with layoffs and pay-cuts impacting people from all sectors. Cricketers are not far behind too, with the BCCI struggling to clear the dues pending, even though it has already been more than three months since the domestic season was over prematurely.

Times of India reported that a player usually gets around Rs 35,000 per day match fee for the Ranji Trophy and Rs 17,500 per game in the Mushtaq Ali Trophy. The publication quoted their sources saying players from Mumbai, Maharashtra, Bengal and Tripura and many other domestic teams have still not received this year's match fees.

"We haven't received our match fees for the 2019-20 season. We also haven't received the revenue component for the last three seasons,” said a Maharashtra player.

To add insult to the injury, the Gross Revenue Share (GRS), which is also due to domestic players apart from match fees, has been pending since the 2016-17 season. GRS is the share given to the domestic players from BCCI's TV telecast deals for the IPL and home season.

"Around a month back, we were asked to raise an invoice for the 2016-17 and the 2017-18 season. We haven't received any payment from the BCCI, but we've started paying GST because we raised an invoice," a player told TOI.

"All this money could've helped us sail through the lockdown. The BCCI and the state associations must realise that we've already lost out on the chance to go overseas and play and earn money this season. There's no clarity on the IPL, and may domestic players don't play in it. So, many players depend on domestic match fee for their survival," said a player.

However, clarifying BCCI’s stance, BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal told TOI that the board is remitting dues to the players at a fast pace while adding that there is some technical issues with the verification.

"The technical issue could be that we may not have received the invoices from some state associations. We have even released the prize money for winning the Ranji Trophy (Rs 2 crore) to Saurashtra and Bengal (Rs 1 cr) for finishing as the runners-up in that competition. Now, the Ranji final in March was the last domestic game of the season. There must be some technical issues with regards to verification (of the invoices received from the state associations), otherwise we have released payments of all the domestic players after receiving invoices from the respective state units," Dhumal told TOI.