MS Dhoni changed from controlling his bowlers to trusting them by 2013, reveals Irfan Pathan

Irfan Pathan, who retired earlier this year, has revealed that MS Dhoni as a captain changed in terms of controlling his bowlers through 2007 to 2013. While he was very controlling of his bowlers when he first became captain, according to Pathan, Dhoni became more trusting of his bowlers by 2013.
Veteran left-arm pacer Irfan Pathan, who made his India debut back in 2003, had announced his retirement from all forms of cricket earlier this year. The former India cricketer played under the leadership of MS Dhoni starting in 2007 and revealed that World Cup-winning ex-skipper liked to control his bowlers during his initial days as captain but came to trust them by 2013, a phase during which he also became a calmer leader.
The 35-year-old former cricketer was in Dhoni’s 2007 T20 World Cup-winning team and the 2013 Champions Trophy-winning side. Pathan, on Star Sports' 'Cricket Connected', heaped praises on the evolution of Dhoni’s captaincy over the years.
"In 2007, it was the first time and you understand that when you are given a big responsibility of leading a team, you get excited. The team meetings were always small though, both in 2007 and 2013 during Champions Trophy, just 5 minutes meeting," Pathan said.
According to Pathan, besides trusting his bowlers more over the years, Dhoni also started putting his faith in his spinners in crunch situations.
"...in 2007, he used to run from wicket-keeping to bowling end in excitement and try to control the bowler as well but by the time 2013 came he was letting the bowler control themselves. He was very calm and in control. Between 2007 and 2013 he gained the experience of trusting his slow bowlers and spinners and by the time Champions Trophy came, he was very clear that in crucial time he needs to get his spinners into play to win the games," he added.
