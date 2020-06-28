Luck matters when you are bowling to Andre Russell, admits Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has revealed that alongside the dimensions of the ground, bowler's luck plays a big role when it comes to bowling to someone like Andre Russell. The pacer has also recalled Russell’s carnage against his side, where the all-rounder scored 52-odd runs in three overs.

Since moving to Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2014, Meerut-born pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar has made a larger than life contribution to the franchise’s success. Alongside David Warner, the right-arm pacer’s efforts have evolved him from being a third-bowler elsewhere to becoming the leader of the pace attack.

Despite his success in the Indian Premier League, he has had his off-days, where batsmen like Andre Russell launched into the pacer’s bowling. Recalling one such incident, the all-rounder revealed that while bowling to Russell, luck matters a lot. In the last edition of the tournament, the West Indian scored 510 runs at a phenomenal average of 56.66.

“One thing which matters a lot is the ground you’re playing on. Dimensions of the ground, boundary and all matters a lot. You’re generally aware of the dimensions of the ground before the match, and you have a plan on where to bowl. But Russell is a powerful batsman, even his mishits go for a six, as we saw in the last IPL season. Luck matters a lot when you are up against him,” said Bhuvneshwar in a conversation with Deep Dasgupta on ESPN Cricinfo, reported Hindustan Times.

During the 2019 encounter between the two sides, batting first, Sunrisers had posted 181 for the loss of three wickets, with David Warner top-scoring for the hosts with a 53-ball 85. However, in the second innings, KKR were reduced to 118/4 in the 16th over. While it looked done and dusted for the tourists, a determined and whirlwind innings from Andre Russell, where he scored a 19-ball 49 helped KKR to a dramatic win. The Sunrisers all-rounder, who was the skipper during that encounter, added that he completely changed the encounter in the visitors’ favour.

“I remember the first match of the last IPL, where I was the captain and he scored 52-odd runs in the final three overs. I still remember two-three of his sixes were so long that normal batsmen wouldn’t have managed even after middling the ball,” remembered Bhuvneshwar.