IPL SRL | KXIP vs MI Evaluation Chart - Krunal Pandya’s all-round show helps Mumbai trash Punjab

After Rohit Sharma’s dismissal for a 51-ball 76, it was a whirlwind partnership between Hardik and Krunal Pandya, which took Mumbai to 200/8, with Gowtham picking up three wickets. On the back of Krunal-Rahul partnership, Punjab collapsed in dramatic fashion for just 127, losing by 73 runs.

Match Review

After winning the toss away from home, Mumbai’s skipper Rohit Sharma took the right decision of opting to bat first on a batting-friendly wicket. Their intent was pretty clear from the very first over, with Quinton de Kock scoring three boundaries before he was dismissed by Sheldon Cottrell. Once Cottrell accounted for the southpaw, Rohit’s partnership with Chris Lynn took them to 76 for the loss of two wickets. However, it was the Indian opener’s partnership with Kieron Pollard that helped Mumbai to a monumental total after the first 15 overs, scoring 136 for the loss of three wickets. Krishnappa Gowtham then struck twice to put Mumbai on the backfoot before the Pandya brothers put on a dazzle, scoring a combined 56 in just 23 deliveries to take them to 200 for the loss of eight wickets, despite Cottrell’s double-wicket last over.

On the flipside, Punjab were chasing a humongous score, right from the word go, with Chris Gayle and KL Rahul putting on a good start for the hosts. However, Gayle was dismissed by Dhawal Kulkarni for a 12-ball 29, where he scored three boundaries and two sixes. Post that, it was a one-sided effort, with Mumbai Indians bowlers really turning the screw, picking up wickets in bundles like it was flea market. Apart from a 33-ball 41 from KL Rahul, there was really nothing on offer from the Kings XI batsmen. However, it is impossible to clap with one hand, so credit where it's due, it was a scintillating bowling display from the away side. While Bumrah and Coulter-Nile settled with one wicket each, Kulkarni struck twice with Rahul Chahar and Krunal Pandya picking up three-fers.

Turning Point

Krunal-Hardik partnership, starting from the 16th over of the innings completely transformed the game for a two-sided encounter to a one-sided debacle. Combined, as mentioned, the duo scored 56 runs, with six boundaries and three sixes in just 23 deliveries, helping Mumbai cross the 200-barrier mark in the encounter.

Highs and Lows

There are only a few batsmen around the world, who can turn the switch from defense to aggression in a span of a few seconds. One of them is Rohit Sharma, who completely turned the game in Mumbai’s favour, in just a few strokes. The right-hander ensured that he did not follow de Kock back to the dressing room in the chaotic phase of the innings. Once that was done, he just played a calming presence before causing a storm - with his 51-ball 76, out of which there were six boundaries and three sixes. On top of that, his knock also allowed Krunal and Hardik to unlock their fullest potential towards the end, as they put on a show.

Glenn Maxwell’s batting performance turned out to be a disaster in the evening, with the all-rounder scoring a four-ball five runs in a run-chase, where the asking rate was well over 12 runs an over. With KL Rahul still at the crease, all that the Australian had to do was just stay at the crease before helping the side get closer to the total. However, all he could do is get dismissed late in the powerplay, to India’s top pacer, Jasprit Bumrah.

Rating Charts

Powerplay exploitation: MI 7/10 and KXIP 5/10

Proteas star Quinton de Kock lit up the first over for the tourists, scoring two boundaries in the first six deliveries to kick-off the proceedings for Mumbai while Rohit Sharma curbed his attacking instincts. He continued it in the second over, scoring a boundary off Sheldon Cottrell before the Windies start got his number. Post that, it was a familiar sight in the IPL - with Lynn smacking the ball around the park. Two boundaries and a six later, Lynn had already left a mark in the game, as Rohit kept himself at the crease. The duo raced Mumbai from that point to a great finish, scoring 60 runs in the first six overs of the innings.

On the other hand, the start from Kings XI Punjab surely put the game right in the mix, with Chris Gayle and KL Rahul putting on a fine batting display in the early overs of the run-chase. While Gayle was the first victim, getting himself run-out to Dhawal Kulkarni, after making a 12-ball 29, including three boundaries and two sixes, with 42 runs on board just after 19 deliveries. However, from thereon, nothing substantial could come off the powerplay phase, as the Mumbai bowlers made a nice comeback, picking up three crucial wickets of Gayle, Mayank Agarwal and Glenn Maxwell while the score read 59.

Middle-overs manoeuvring: MI 6/10 and KXIP 3/10

In the middle-overs too, the approach was no different, with Mumbai showcasing their aggressive self, with Rohit Sharma taking over the mantle from Chris Lynn. While Lynn was undone by a beautiful delivery from Krishnappa Gowtham, the score read 76/2, in just the eighth over of the innings. However, after that, the Indian opener decided enough was enough, taking on the bowlers in sublime fashion. In the tenth over of the innings, Rohit teed off, scoring two boundaries off Mujeeb ur Rahman before attacking Gowtham for another boundary. And towards the end of the 10-over period, he spared none, picking up a boundary and a six to lead Mumbai to a total of 136 for the loss of three wickets, adding 76 runs more to their powerplay total.

Contrarily, Punjab’s middle-overs saw a meltdown, with wickets tumbling every now and then to leave them in tatters. While Nicholas Pooran was the first to walk back, Indian batsman Sarfraz Khan too did not trouble the scorers too much. In the span of three overs, KXIP were reduced to 86/5, with Rahul the last man standing in the mega-run chase. Once Krunal Pandya struck to remove the dangerous Indian opener, the game was just around the corner for a quick finish. It was Krunal, who stole the show - with three wickets during the phase, as the Punjab side were reduced to 124/7 in 15 overs.

Death bowling: MI 9/10 and KXIP 3/10

With the wicket of both Sharma and Pollard in the 16th over of the innings, KXIP started to claw their way back into the fixture, thanks to Krishnappa Gowtham. However, that turned out to be detrimental for the hosts, as they failed to hold the attack of the brothers - Hardik and Krunal. An 11-ball 30 from Hardik, and a 12-ball 26 from his elder brother, Krunal set the mood for the last half of the innings, as Mumbai ended up touching the 200-run mark in the encounter. On the other hand, Punjab’s bowling performance was pretty terrible.

It started and ended in the span of exactly six deliveries, where Rahul Chahar spun his web to trap the Kings trio - Cottrell, Ravi Bishnoi and Mujeeb ur Rahman. On top of that, all they could add in the one over was three runs to the total.

Match Frenzy O Meter - Exciting

The match had everything possible - plenty of runs in the first innings, with Rohit Sharma putting on a show with the bat before a late partnership between the Pandya brothers put the spectators on their feet. In the second innings, it was a sublime spin show from Rahul Chahar and Krunal Pandya which sealed the fate for Mumbai - with wickets on display.