Hafeez should not have posted second Test result on Twitter, feels Shoaib Akhtar

Shoaib Akhtar has stated that Mohammed Hafeez should not have posted the result of his second Test on Twitter rather should have confronted the PCB for a clarification. However, the former pace bowler has also added that PCB showed a bit of mismanagement in the whole testing fiasco.

There has been a pandemonium of sorts in Pakistan cricket with false positives ahead of the England tour and that took a different turn Mohammed Hafeez tested himself negative outside of the board purview after being positive in one test. He then returned negative in the second PCB test, but the fiasco left the PCB in a bad light. Wasim Khan pulled up Hafeez for putting the board in an uncomfortable situation and Akhtar seemed to have supported the idea.

"PCB showed a bit of mismanagement, we just started doing random testing of players, now players have tested positive for coronavirus, the worst-hit area due to coronavirus is maybe Lahore, then it is Karachi. I am sure that if you keep on testing, you will get more and more positive results," Akhtar said in a video uploaded on his YouTube channel.

"Now, the tests are done, my advice to Hafeez was to go for the re-test, but he should not have posted the result of his second Test on Twitter, he should have confronted the PCB, you should not get on bad terms with the board. The tour of England is important for Pakistan, we need to send our solid team there if we want to win the Test series," he said.

On June 27, PCB announced that six of the ten cricketers who had earlier tested positive for Covid-19 - Mohammad Hafeez, Wahab Riaz, Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan and Mohammad Hasnain - have returned negative results when tested again. But Kashif Bhatti, Haris Rauf, Haider Ali and Imran Khan had tested positive again, alongside team masseur Malang Ali.