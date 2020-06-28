CA should move Boxing Day Test to Perth to get full house, feels Mark Taylor

Mark Taylor has stated that the Boxing Day Test between India and Australia should be played before a capacity crowd and authorities should not hesitate in moving out the match from the MCG. Taylor also said venues like the Optus stadium in Perth and Adelaide will be itching to get the Test.

India are slated to tour Australia at the backend of the year for their four-match Test series and the subsequent ODI series in order to defend their title won one and a half year ago. However, the Covid-19 lockdown and the subsequent challenge of having spectators has been a big issue currently, but the Australian federal government has allowed only 25% spectators in the venues as big as 40000 capacity.

But Perth’s controlled structure helped them flatten the Coronavirus curve which meant the venue might be the one to get the go ahead although it doesn’t have a Test on its roster this time. Mark Taylor feels that Boxing Day Test without spectators is disturbing news and Cricket Australia should do everything to have it in front of a full house.

"Could it move? Obviously, because if you look at what is happening across Australia by Christmas time, the MCG may only be able to host 10,000 or 20,000 people, which will not look great for an iconic Test like (between) Australia and India," Taylor told 'Channel 9'.

"You move that to Optus stadium in Perth or even Adelaide Oval, you will get full venues. Adelaide in particular loves seeing the Indians play. The India-Pakistan game in the World Cup sold out in 52 minutes or something," he added.

The newly built Optus stadium can seat 60,000 supporters with all modern facilities and also its timing favours the Indian TV spectators. That worked in Western Australia Cricket Association’s favour and Taylor believes that WACA will look to seize the opportunity to host Virat Kohli and his men.

"Those venues, especially Perth, will be trying hard to get that game as it would look better with full crowds."