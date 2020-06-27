Virat Kohli advice has been to strive to be No.1 but in the right way, reveals Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya has admitted that his captain Virat Kohli advised him to have the hunger to be No.1 but only through your own hard work and not at the expense of someone else. Pandya has revealed that he recently asked for Kohli’s advice with regards to the batting giant’s success in his career.

Before injury ruled him out, Hardik Pandya was last seen in Indian colours last year in the home series against South Africa. While Pandya recovered from his lower-back injury, the COVID-19 pandemic put all cricket on hold. The 26-year-old all-rounder now revealed that he had a word with his captain recently and shared Kohli’s advice on success. According to Kohli, one should have the hunger to be number one by your own hard work and not by pushing anyone else down.

"Just two days ago, I was speaking to Virat. I asked him 'what is the reason for your success? He replied back 'your attitude is fine, everything is fine, just you have to keep one thing in mind to reach and have that level of consistency. You should have great hunger to be the no. 1 in the right way. Not by pushing anyone down. By your own hard work and on your own merit, to become the no. 1 should be your goal'," Pandya is quoted as saying by Sports Tak.

Pandya, who made his international debut for India in January 2016, soon made his place in the national team as a regular all-rounder. Pandya made his debut under the captaincy of MS Dhoni but spent more time since under the leadership of Virat Kohli. He also plays for Mumbai Indians under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma. The all-rounder admitted that he is following his captains’ ways to get back to the forefront.

"Now I know how and why Virat is so consistent. Players like Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni -- they don't like being at no. 2. At the same time, if these players come 2nd, they don't mind that either. They want to be no. 1, but their greatness is such that if they come at 2nd place, they have no problems. They will re-start the process of hard work to be the no.1," the all-rounder added.

"You have strive to be the best. If you're a bowler, you have to be the best. If you're training, then you have to be eager to train. In life, you need to compete with yourself.”