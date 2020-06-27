Sri Lanka wants to host the upcoming Asia Cup, asserts Ehsan Mani

Ehsan Mani has stated that given Sri Lanka’s situation is better in terms of Coronavirus pandemic, they have expressed interest to host the Asia Cup. However, Mani has also clarified that it is still not ‘100 percent confirmed’ if UAE or Sri Lanka will get the hosting rights for the tournament.

There has been a literal tug of war between India and Pakistan regarding the Asia Cup considering India are considering the time to host Indian Premier League, but Pakistan haven’t stopped exploring the contingency plans. While Asia Cup in Pakistan is out of the table now, UAE emerged as the possible option but then Sri Lanka Cricket President Shammi Silva revealed that Sri Lanka will host the tournament, as the go-ahead was given by PCB.

Now, Pakistan Cricket Board chief Ehsan Mani confirmed the same and stated that they have offered Sri Lanka Cricket to swap the event. However, he maintained that a final decision will be taken by the Asian Cricket Council board in due course of time.

“We discussed the matter at the last ACC meeting and I spoke to Sri Lanka because we were uncertain about the situation in the UAE and Sri Lanka conveyed that the situation is much better there. So, we have asked for more details from Sri Lanka,” Mani told Sportstar.

“This event is for the benefit of all the Asian countries - the small countries. We want to make sure that they receive money from it,” Mani said.

PCB’s Board of Governors had a meeting in Lahore and Mani apprised the members on the Asia Cup matter while adding that he had been approached by ICC directors for the ICC chairman’s role, but he wants to continue his services in Pakistan cricket.