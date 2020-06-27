Lot of thinking cricketers in the dressing room reason behind CSK’s success, reveals Faf du Plessis

Today at 9:12 PM
Faf du Plessis has revealed that a lot of thinking cricketers, in a calm and composed dressing room, is the reason behind the three-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings’ success. The former South Africa captain was signed by CSK in the 2011 IPL and has been a part of the team ever since.
The Chennai Super Kings were one of the toughest teams in the Indian Premier League right from the inaugural edition of the tournament. The franchise won their first IPL title in 2010 under captain MS Dhoni and have since won two more IPL trophies under the leadership of the same skipper. In the last couple of trophies won by CSK, Faf du Plessis has been a part of the squad and he revealed that the reason behind CSK’s success is the group of “thinking cricketers” that make up the dressing room calm and composed.
"With Chennai, my experience there has been that of a calm dressing room. There are a lot of thinking cricketers in the dressing room," du Plessis said during an Instagram session with former Zimbabwe pacer Pommie Mbangwa.
The South African veteran, who was first signed by CSK in 2011, has been an integral part of the squad for many years now.
"There is a confidence in the CSK dressing room that someone will pull it through for us, and on each occasion, it is someone different. The guys share the load in winning games, it is a confidence thing by doing it again and again," du Plessis added.
