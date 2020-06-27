Lot of thinking cricketers in the dressing room reason behind CSK’s success, reveals Faf du Plessis

The Chennai Super Kings were one of the toughest teams in the Indian Premier League right from the inaugural edition of the tournament. The franchise won their first IPL title in 2010 under captain MS Dhoni and have since won two more IPL trophies under the leadership of the same skipper. In the last couple of trophies won by CSK, Faf du Plessis has been a part of the squad and he revealed that the reason behind CSK’s success is the group of “thinking cricketers” that make up the dressing room calm and composed.