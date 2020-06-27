Kuldeep Yadav has to develop a top spinner, feels Laxman Sivaramakrishnan

Today at 10:01 AM
Laxman Sivaramakrishnan has suggested that in order to be successful, Kuldeep Yadav must add a top spinner to his already-existing deceptive googly. The former leg-spinner has also added that it just needs a bit of patience and hard work to bowl the top spinner, which creates problems for batsmen.
The ability to bowl slower through the air, which generates more flight than usual, Kuldeep Yadav has completely debunked the normal classical spin notion and that is not merely because of his unorthodox bowling action. His deceptive googly has been a throwback to the simpler yet mighty effective era of spin bowling but what has hurt him badly is the lack of variations, which proved costly for him ever since the last IPL. Laxman Sivaramakrishnan picked that point for his analysis and stated that the Uttar Pradesh spinner must add some other subtleties to be on the right side of the result.
"He has to develop more variations. He has got a good deceptive googly, but he has to develop a top spinner. When you bowl a top-spinner it's not only over spinning but also dips on the batsman and has an extra bit of bounce. The top spinner instead hits the top of the bat. Developing the top spinner is not difficult because the wrist position is between a googly and a leg break so much easier to demonstrate and it just needs a bit of patience and hard work to bowl the top spinner," said Siva during an online chat with WV Raman in the latter's show 'Inside Out'.
Most of the modern-day bowlers, the leg-spinners, in particular, try to deceive the batsmen more with their release point rather than the pitching area. The likes of Rashid Khan and Shadab Khan have found greater success with the mantra but Kuldeep has relied on the unpredictability he dishes out on a regular basis. The former Indian leg-spinner insisted that spinners will have to be patient in order to be successful.
"Modern-day spinners bowl quicker the moment they are hit. That means the ball will come on to the bat nicely. When a fast bowler gets hit, he bowls slower deliveries to take the pace off the ball," Siva added.
