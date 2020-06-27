Kuldeep Yadav has to develop a top spinner, feels Laxman Sivaramakrishnan

"He has to develop more variations. He has got a good deceptive googly, but he has to develop a top spinner. When you bowl a top-spinner it's not only over spinning but also dips on the batsman and has an extra bit of bounce. The top spinner instead hits the top of the bat. Developing the top spinner is not difficult because the wrist position is between a googly and a leg break so much easier to demonstrate and it just needs a bit of patience and hard work to bowl the top spinner," said Siva during an online chat with WV Raman in the latter's show 'Inside Out'.