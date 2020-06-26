Super Over not fit to be used in ODIs, opines Ross Taylor

Ross Taylor is of the opinion that given the long hours that an ODI game is played over, Super Overs should not be the decisive factor and the match should be declared as a tie. The iconic 2019 World Cup final between New Zealand and England was decided based on a thrilling Super Over.

It was on July 14 last year that New Zealand’s fate in the 2019 World Cup was sealed based on the number of boundaries hit by the teams after the Super Over, against England, ended in a tie. As England lifted their first World Cup trophy, many believed that it was unfair on New Zealand as they played equally well in the final. In fact, the ICC later revoked the boundary countback rule after it faced a significant amount of outrage regarding the World Cup final in question.

Seasoned New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor said that the 50-over World Cup trophy Taylor added that there’s merit in sharing the trophy if a 50-over game is tied. In fact, considering the length of the one-day game, Taylor shared that a tie is a fair outcome.

"I'm still undecided in a Super Over in a one-day game, I think one-day cricket is played over such a long time that I have no problems in a tie being a tie. In T20, to continually go on is the right way to go. A bit like football or some other games, trying to get that win in, but I don't think the Super Over is necessarily needed in a one-day game. I think you can have a joint winner," Taylor told ESPNCricinfo.

"During the World Cup I actually went up to the umpires to say 'good game', I didn't even know there was a Super Over. A tie is a tie, I suppose you could have this argument either way, but in a one-day game I think if you can go 100 overs and still have someone equal at the end I don't think a tie is a bad thing."

New Zealand are not exactly Super Over specialists, having lost seven out of eight across formats. In fact, following their World Cup final defeat, New Zealand faced three more Super Overs since and lost all three of them.

"One over across 50 overs or 20 overs is tough to swallow, but if we are in that same situation we still back ourselves. First and foremost you have to try and win the game in the allocated time. We haven't been able to be ruthless enough there, and if we can do that and not even let it get into a Super Over then hopefully the right results comes," Taylor added.