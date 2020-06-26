Sachin Tendulkar helped sort out rift with Harbhajan Singh, reveals Sreesanth

Today at 8:58 PM
S Sreesanth has revealed that it was Sachin Tendulkar who helped solve the rift between him and Harbhajan Singh during the ‘slap gate’ incident. During a game between Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab in the first IPL season, Harbhajan had slapped Sreesanth after Mumbai were defeated.
The Indian Premier League has always been about the excitement, action, and drama. The 10th fixture of the 2008 IPL, i.e. the inaugural season, had all of the above-mentioned ingredients, but especially the drama. Veteran India pacer Sreesanth recalled an infamous episode from a game against Yuvraj Singh’s Kings XI Punjab. Sreesanth, representing Punjab, was seen in tears after they won the game and being consoled by his teammates. It was then revealed that Harbhajan Singh, who was fuming after he was dismissed, went and slapped Sreesanth after the game ended.
However, according to the pacer, the matter was blown out of proportion by the media and, in fact, the rift between Sreesanth and his India teammate was resolved by Sachin Tendulkar. Sreesanth revealed that the legendary batsman, who played for Mumbai Indians then, had organised a dinner for the two and helped them sort out the issues soon.
“It was all sorted and thanks to Sachin paaji (Sachin Tendulkar), you guys play in the same team, I said absolutely fine, I’ll go and meet him. We met and had dinner on the same night but the media took it to the next level,” he told CricketAddictor.
The 37-year-old pacer’s seven-year ban is set to expire in September this year and it was revealed that Kerala cricket team are looking forward to selecting him if he’s proven fit. Sreesanth also revealed that he begged with the BCCI to not take action against Harbhajan for the incident as he is a match-winner for Team India.
“And even in front of Nanavati sir, they have the video clipping also if not, where I’m literally crying and begging and telling him not to ban or do anything with Bhajji paa, we are going to play together. I don’t want anything to be taken away from Bhajji paa because he is a match-winner, he has taken hat-tricks for India. I’ve just started playing and I want to win matches with Bhajji paa because I consider him as my elder brother there is a video. I don’t know whether they will give it to you or not. You can ask Nanavati sir,” he further revealed.
“But I’m absolutely fine with Bhajji paa. He’s changed a lot. I’ve in public also he has said ‘Sree tu kahi bhi ho yaar, maaf karde’ (Sree, wherever you are, please forgive me). He was always my elder brother, maybe at that point of time it was different but he will always be a legend.”
