Rohit Sharma resumes training post lockdown

Rohit Sharma, on his official Instagram page, has stated that he resumed outdoor training post the relaxation of the coronavirus lockdown rules in India. In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, all outdoor training was suspended nationwide in India as the first phase of lockdown begun on March 25.
India limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma, on Thursday, revealed that he had his first outdoor training session post the relaxation of the COVID-19 lockdown. All cricket was suspended or cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak that took over the world in March. Since then, all outdoor training activities were put on hold leaving players with the option of limited indoor training. According to a post on Rohit Sharma’s official Instagram page, the seasoned opener was back on the field, on Thursday, as he had his first outdoor training session in three months.
Sharma last appeared in a game for Team India during the team’s tour of New Zealand in February after which a hamstring injury ruled him out of the ODI and Test series. Recently, the likes of Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara were seen batting in the nets after pacer Shardul Thakur had become the first Indian cricketer to resume training last month.
"Good to be back on the park getting some work done, felt like myself after a long time," Rohit wrote on his Instagram page.
