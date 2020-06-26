Looking forward to my stint with Trinbago Knight Riders, reveals Pravin Tambe

Today at 9:29 AM
Pravin Tambe has stated that he has been picked by Trinbago Knight Riders in the Caribbean Premier League draft and now waiting for BCCI’s nod to play in the league. Although he is yet to officially sign a contract, Tambe has been keeping himself ready for the mega tournament in the Windies.
The 48-year-old was picked in the IPL auction by Kolkata Knight Riders, making himself the oldest player in the league, but when the IPL Governing Council found out that he had earlier played in the T10 League in UAE, they let him go citing the law breach. Tambe, however, has now been picked by the same Red Chillies-owned Trinbago Knight Riders in the Caribbean Premier League.
“I had applied for the draft (which was held virtually on Wednesday) and I was informed that I have been picked by the Trinbago Knight Riders. It is a big opportunity for me and I am looking forward to it. I have been training indoors. For any player, this is a big opportunity and I hope to play to my strength,” Tambe told Sportstar.
As per the rules of the CPL, Tambe will be required to obtain a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). While Tambe had retired in 2018 to play the T10 League, he withdrew his retirement last year and played the Mumbai T20 League before being bought by KKR for his base price of for RS 20 lakh.
