Looking forward to 2023 World Cup in India, admits Aaron Finch

Aaron Finch has admitted to eagerly looking forward to the 2023 50-over World Cup in India along with an upcoming couple of T20 World Cups, at home and in India. The fate of the 2020 T20 World Cup, which is originally scheduled for October-November, is yet to be decided by the ICC.

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, all cricket globally was either cancelled or indefinitely postponed starting in mid-March. Consequently, the cash-rich IPL was also suspended by the BCCI and the fate of the marquee T20 league is still undecided. Meanwhile, the ICC has further delayed announcing the fate of the 2020 T20 World Cup in Australia, which is scheduled to begin on October 18.

However, Australia’s limited-overs captain Aaron Finch revealed that cricket has been on his mind and he has been constantly thinking about the game, so much so that he is already looking forward to the 2023 ODI World Cup in India. Before India host the 2023 50-over World Cup, they also have the hosting rights for the 2021 edition of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. The three months that cricket already lost due to the pandemic, Finch utilised them in planning ahead for the major tournaments.

"I'm a cricket nuffy so you are always thinking about it, especially being captain and with what's coming up with the T20 World Cup, whenever that might be, and there's a couple of them and looking forward to the 2023 50-over World Cup in India. We are just in the processing of nutting out how we go about winning that, what we'll need to do down the track to be successful in those three tournaments," Finch told SEN Radio.

"In the 50-over space, it's about working back from that 2023 World Cup and really getting a detailed plan of how we think we'll have to win it, what's the structure of the side we'll need in India. Is it going to be two spinners, is it going to be an extra all-rounder, and kind of work back from there."

With five ODI World Cup titles in their name, the Australia Men’s cricket team are the most successful ODI team in history. After winning the 2015 World Cup at home, they lost the semifinal game against hosts England in the 2019 World Cup and hence Finch believes that the players should be experienced enough to handle pressure situations like the previous semifinal.

"If there's someone new we identify who could perhaps have a big impact... make sure they have enough experience so in a high-pressure semi-final you aren't going in hoping they'll do well, you know they have the form and enough experience behind them to make sure they are comfortable with international level.

"It's not rocket science, it's going through data, a bit of gut instinct of what you feel will be the trends of one-day cricket. Will it be 400, or will it be that 320-mark with some wearing pitches in India and a couple of spinners in your side?" he added.