'It was my suspicion', says SL Minister after claiming 2011 WC Final was fixed

After claiming that Sri Lanka ‘sold’ the 2011 World Cup final to India, former SL sports minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage made a stunning U-turn saying that he was only suspicious of fixing. He also revealed that he has given the copy of his complaint to the ICC to the Sri Lankan police.

Former Sri Lanka Sports Minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage, who was also one of the guests for the final in 2011 World Cup, recently claimed that the game was fixed. He later claimed that no player was involved rather it was only a ploy by the politicians and the statements made former Sri Lankan players Kumar Sangakkara, who was the captain of the side and Mahela Jayawardene, the highest run-scorer in the final, irked.

The Lankan government has ordered an enquiry into the matter and a special Police investigation unit recorded Aluthgamage’s statement on Wednesday. During the conversation, Aluthgamage stated that he was only suspicious of the act and wants the whole episode to be investigated.

“I want my suspicion investigated. I gave to the Police, a copy of the complaint I lodged with the International Cricket Council (ICC) on 30 October 2011 regarding the said allegation as then Sports Minister,” he said, reported PTI.

After the allegations, former Sri Lankan great Aravinda de Silva, who was the then chairman of selectors, has urged the BCCI to conduct its own investigation. He has also added that he is willing to travel to India to take part in the investigation despite the current COVID-19 threat.