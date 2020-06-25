Spoke to Hafeez and expressed PCB’s disappointment with him, reveals Wasim Khan

A day after Mohammad Hafeez took to Twitter to reveal he was COVID-19 negative, PCB’s CEO Wasim Khan has stated that he spoke to the former to express the board's disappointment. Khan also added that the board is looking into the situation, in order to make the right decision for Pakistan cricket.

The last two days have been chaotic for the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) after a set of results revealed that ten of its players were found positive for COVID-19. A day after the result from the cricketing board, Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez took to Twitter, where he revealed a COVID-19 test that he took from a private lab, which proved him to be, instead, negative, i.e not carrying the virus.

This action from the all-rounder has left PCB and its CEO, Wasim Khan terribly disappointed. Talking about the situation, Wasim Khan admitted that he spoke to the all-rounder, where he expressed his disappointment over the all-rounder’s actions on the social media platform. Furthermore, Khan also revealed that it was not the first time the all-rounder had gone past the PCB’s guidelines.

“I spoke to Hafeez today and I made it clear to him our disappointment at the way he had handled this entire affair. As an individual, he has a right to take a private test but he should have spoken to us first because he created a problem for us. This is not the first time that Hafeez has breached our rules in the media,” PCB CEO said on Cricket Baaz Youtube Channel, reported Hindustan Times.

Hafeez was earlier named a part of the 29-man squad for Pakistan’s tour to England. However, despite the positive results in the camp, Wasim cleared that the tour stands clear and won’t be cancelled. He also added that the board would take appropriate action over the all-rounder’s actions on Twitter.

“He doesn’t have a central contract but once he was selected for the Pakistan team he has to abide by the rules and regulations for all players especially pertaining to the use of social media. We are still looking at the matter because it has caused us a lot of problems,” he further added.