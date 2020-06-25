Reports | ICC to finalise nomination process for next chairman on Thursday

After two meetings went on in an abrupt direction, the ICC is all set to finalise the nomination process for the next chairman on Thursday. While Colin Graves appears to be the front runner, there is no clarity on if Sourav Ganguly will appear for the race as BCCI stays tight-lipped on the matter.

The ICC meeting was supposed to decide the fate of the T20 World Cup, scheduled to be played in Australia in October-November, plan for the next ICC President election and revise the Future Tours Programme in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic but the meeting has been deferred twice due to issues of 'confidentiality'. However, the president nomination procedure might see a truce today as the ICC holds yet another virtual meeting on Thursday.

While England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB)’s Colin Graves appears to be the front runner, there are speculations that Sourav Ganguly might contest for the role in order to avoid total absence from cricket administration due to the Supreme Court-mandated cooling-off period. However, there is no clarity from the BCCI side regarding the matter.

“It’s too early to comment on anything. As of now, there is nothing. The board has to finalise the nomination process first and things would be decided over the course of time,” an official told Sportstar.

As a matter of fact, a member is required to attend a minimum of two board meetings in order to be eligible for the chairman’s post and he/she should be nominated by a current or past director (board member) of his respective country.