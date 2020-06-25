Reports | BCCI quashes PCB’s ‘silly’ visa assurance request

A BCCI official has reportedly come down hard on PCB CEO Wasim Khan and has asked if Pakistan would be capable of giving a guarantee of safety from their side when they play on Indian soil. The comment comes in response to Khan’s request to the BCCI to give a written visa assurance.

Tension between India and Pakistan has continued to soar on and off the field for over a decade now and in the latest round of developments, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) CEO Wasim Khan seems to have irked BCCI with his comments regarding India granting visa to Pakistan players.

In an interview on the YouTube Channel 'Cricket Baaz', Khan had earlier said, "We are also looking at the fact that the ICC World Cups are to be hosted in India in 2021 and 2023 and we have already asked the ICC to give us written assurances from BCCI that we will not face any problems getting visas and clearance to play in India,” citing instances from the past where Pakistan cricketers where denied visas.

However, these comments have not gone down too well with the BCCI, who have now reportedly come up with an aggressive response of their own. The official, speaking anonymously, stated that India would act in a ‘balanced way’ and further went on to point out that Pakistan asking for a written visa assurance would be as silly as India demanding a ‘no terror attack’ guarantee.

"Can the PCB give an assurance in writing that the Pakistan government would ensure that no illegal incursions into India takes place from the Pakistani side or that there's no violation of the cease-fire or that no act of terror takes place on Indian soil originating in Pakistan or that no repeat of Pulwama type incident takes place?,” a BCCI official told IANS.

"The ICC mandates that there should be no interference of governments in the administration of the game and the corollary would be that a sports board doesn't attempt to interfere with how a government functions. It's time the PCB realises that and stops acting like an agent for an individual in the ICC who is known to work against the interest of India. All I would say is that India is a wonderful country and acts in the most balanced way.”

India have the hosting rights for both the 2021 World T20 and the 2023 Cricket World Cup, but the two aforementioned countries would first need to come to an amicable agreement in order to host the Asia cup, which, as of the moment, looks bound to be cancelled.