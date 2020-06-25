PCB contemplates doing away with two negative tests for England tour

Today at 9:35 PM
Even after 10 players tested positive for Coronavirus, Pakistan Cricket Board is set to reconsider their policy of positive tested players must return two negative tests to be on the plane for England. As scheduled, all the players will all undergo a second round of tests on Friday.
Pakistan found themselves in a tangle when 10 players and one support staff, who were supposed to be a part of the England series, tested positive for Coronavirus. But Mohammed Hafeez later did a confirmatory test in a different laboratory which came negative. Irrespective of that though, all the players and support staff will now undergo a second round of tests on Friday, which will be the definitive indicator of the plans for the travel.
ESPNcricinfo reported that the head of the PCB medical department Dr Sohail Saleem is in consultation with several medical experts about the players who tested positive could potentially leave for England after returning one negative test. So if the one test negative goes to the fluid success then even all those tested positive earlier in the week will be on track to be on the plane for Manchester.
After the first round of testing, five reserve players - Bilal Asif, Imran Butt, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Musa and Rohail Nazir - were called up as cover and tested for the virus on Thursday, with the results expected on Saturday. All five of them have undergone tests for Covid-19, as has masseur Mohammad Imran, but their results are awaited.
