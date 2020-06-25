PCB can postpone PSL if BCCI is able to open up a window for Asia Cup, says BCCI official

PCB has the hosting rights for the 2020 Asia Cup T20 but the feud with India means the tournament might have to shift to a new venue, preferably UAE or Sri Lanka. While BCCI claimed that no decision was taken on that front, Pakistan Cricket Board CEO Wasim Khan asserted that Asia Cup will go ahead as scheduled later this year. Reacting on that statement now, a board functionary revealed that the PCB could also look at postponing the Pakistan Super League (PSL) next season to allow the event to go ahead.