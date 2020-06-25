PCB can postpone PSL if BCCI is able to open up a window for Asia Cup, says BCCI official

Today at 2:15 PM
A BCCI official has strongly reacted to PCB’s Asia Cup hosting plans by stating that the board doesn’t have any space this year and the PCB might think in that direction next year during PSL. Yesterday, PCB CEO Wasim Khan has strongly stated that his board is ready to host the Asian event this year.
PCB has the hosting rights for the 2020 Asia Cup T20 but the feud with India means the tournament might have to shift to a new venue, preferably UAE or Sri Lanka. While BCCI claimed that no decision was taken on that front, Pakistan Cricket Board CEO Wasim Khan asserted that Asia Cup will go ahead as scheduled later this year. Reacting on that statement now, a board functionary revealed that the PCB could also look at postponing the Pakistan Super League (PSL) next season to allow the event to go ahead.
"Asia Cup will be a struggle this year. Going by the statement of the Chief Executive of the PCB, the window that suits them doesn't suit India. Maybe they can postpone PSL next year if BCCI is able to open up a window during that period. Otherwise conducting the Asia Cup doesn't seem too practical as these are challenging times," the functionary said, reported IANS.
The Pakistan Super League is normally played during the February-March window in Pakistan and the PCB is eager not to miss that this year. The board suffered a massive loss this year as the tournament was in the knockout stages when it had to be called off due to the coronavirus pandemic. The current reports suggest that the PCB is looking at the November window to complete the knockout games of the last season.
