Optus Stadium set to be allowed to host full-house crowd for events from July 18
Today at 5:00 PM
After Australian PM Scott Morrison’s announcement earlier this month, Optus Stadium’s Chief Executive, Mike McKenna has confirmed that the stadium is now set to be open to house a full-crowded event with 60,000 fans. The announcement comes in as a boost before the T20 World Cup in Australia.
Earlier this month, Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison revealed that crowds up to 25% capacity would be allowed to fill in a 40,000 capacity stadium in the country. He also added that an announcement on the other venues in the country would be made later. Soon after that, the Western Australian government, on Thursday, gave their approval to all the venues in the state to go ahead with full-house events.
The new world-class Optus Stadium, which falls under the state’s approval, would be allowed to host events with full-crowd from 18 July. The last of the events at the stadium before the pandemic was way back on 23 February, where a Queen+Adam Lambert concert garnered a crowd of 47,000. Addressing the opportunity, Optus Stadium’s Chief executive, McKenna, called it a celebration of success for all West Australians, who were dealing with the pandemic.
“Everyone can’t wait for the return of the AFL. Football is a major avenue for the people of WA to connect with family and friends, it’s a key component of our community and culture and an opportunity for outdoor social activity and engagement,” said McKenna, reported Australasian leisure.
However, neither Cricket Australia (CA) nor the ICC has taken a decision regarding the future of the mega-event Down Under, slated to start in October.
