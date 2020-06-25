MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh included in Sreesanth’s T20 World Cup XI

Today at 10:26 AM
Two months away from his ban’s end, Sreesanth has named his Indian playing XI for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia, where he included MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh. In addition to it, the pacer has picked Sanju Samson at the top alongside Rohit and named himself as 12th man.
The two-time World Cup-winning pacer Sreesanth named his Indian playing XI for the T20 World Cup Down Under, with a star-studded name list. The pacer, who himself, would make a comeback in two months time, with Kerala Ranji team has picked Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan as the openers of the unit. While he was sure about the Mumbai Indians batsman being a sure-shot opener, he admitted that Rohit will be joined by Sanju Samson or Shikhar Dhawan at the top.
In the middle order, the pacer picked Virat Kohli as the No.3 batsman, with MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina rounding the middle-order in his team. The southpaw finds himself a place in the playing XI despite not having made an appearance in the Indian colours since 2018. On the other hand, Dhoni too last made his presence in the Indian outfit in the 2019 World Cup. Interestingly, the 38-year-old picked all-rounders Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja to round the batting segment.
However, the pacer included a long-bowling attack with Harbhajan Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Navdeep Saini and Jasprit Bumrah in his playing XI. Similarly, Harbhajan too has not represented India in an ICC competition since the 2016 home T20 World Cup. Kuldeep Yadav, on the other hand, has been frozen out of the Indian set up following the loss against England in the World Cup. To round this lineup, Sreesanth included himself as the 12th man of the squad.
Sreesanth’s T20 World Cup XI: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan/Sanju Samson, Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Harbhajan Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah, S Sreesanth (12th man)
