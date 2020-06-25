MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh included in Sreesanth’s T20 World Cup XI

The two-time World Cup-winning pacer Sreesanth named his Indian playing XI for the T20 World Cup Down Under, with a star-studded name list. The pacer, who himself, would make a comeback in two months time, with Kerala Ranji team has picked Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan as the openers of the unit. While he was sure about the Mumbai Indians batsman being a sure-shot opener, he admitted that Rohit will be joined by Sanju Samson or Shikhar Dhawan at the top.