Could have scored 200 vs Pune had it not been for AB de Villiers, jokes Chris Gayle

Chris Gayle, who holds the record for the highest individual score in T20 history, light-heartedly claimed that he would have scored a double century against Pune Warriors in 2013 had it not been for an AB de Villiers cameo. Gayle, on that day, smashed a remarkable 175* which came off just 66 balls.

After being snapped up by Royal Challengers Bangalore as a replacement for Dirk Nannes, mid-way through the 2013 season, Chris Gayle started his journey in South India with a ton on his very first game but little did anyone know about the heights the big Jamaican would eventually go on to scale that season.

After being in monstrous form all season, the southpaw peaked in the 31st match of the 2013 season against Pune Warriors. After being put in to bat on a rainy day in Bengaluru, Gayle launched a never-seen-before onslaught as he struck a mind-boggling 13 fours and 17 sixes to eventually end up with 175*, the highest individual score in T20 history.

The West Indian’s onslaught meant that RCB posted 263/5 in their first innings, but speaking to ex-teammate Mayank Agarwal in a chat show, the Jamaican revealed how he initially thought 180 would be par score on that track.

“I remember after facing the first couple of overs, rain interrupted the game. I went inside and Ravi Rampaul was there in the team at that time as well. And I said to Rampaul, ‘That wicket outside is a real belter. We need to get at least 170-180 to actually give ourselves a chance at winning the game.’ Because the wicket was so good,” Gayle told Rahul and Agarwal on Open Nets.

The game was interrupted by rain right after RCB walked into bat, but then a fine 167-run stand between Gayle and Dilshan set the perfect platform for the Reds. While Gayle, himself, went bonkers, the game also featured a trademark cameo from Mr.360 AB de Villiers, who stole the show towards the end with an eight-ball 31. Reflecting on the dream knock, the 40-year-old former RCB star joked that he could very well have scored a double ton had it not been for AB’s fireworks right towards the end of the innings.

“And then, eventually, I went back out after the rain interruption and picked up from where I left off. I was in that flow, that rhythm. Sometimes as a batsman you know that you cannot do anything wrong and that was one of the days. It was remarkable and so funny that I end up with 175 and I was saying that should be the team total," said Gayle.

"I could have got 200 if ABD didn’t come in and steal the show as well,” Gayle said.

While several batsmen - including Aaron Finch and Hamilton Masakadza - have come close to breaching the 175-mark in T20 cricket set by Gayle, it is a mountain that remains unconquered till this very date.