Consider MS Dhoni to be my idol, reveals Mushfiqur Rahim

Bangladesh wicket-keeper batsman Mushfiqur Rahim has hailed MS Dhoni as one of the greatest captains of all time and has also revealed that he idolises the veteran Indian keeper. Rahim further believes that captains around the world can look up to Dhoni and take inspiration from the former skipper.

Just when the world thought that there could be no wicket-keeper who could match the legacy of Adam Gilchrist, MS Dhoni changed the face of world cricket forever - through both his captaincy and batsmanship. After starting off as a fearless batsman who looked to throw the kitchen sink at the bowlers, Dhoni, after being appointed as skipper in 2007, mellowed down his aggression and became more consistent as a batsman, while also simultaneously growing into a smart captain.

By the time he gave up the captaincy in international cricket in late 2016, Dhoni had already led India to three ICC tournament titles - One 50-over World Cup, one WT20 and one Champions Trophy - and had engraved his name as one of the greatest players of all time.

Unsurprisingly, the legacy set by Dhoni has seen him being idolised by many a cricketer and one amongst them is Bangladesh’s wicket-keeper batsman Mushfiqur Rahim. The 33-year-old, who has led Bangladesh in 94 matches across formats, revealed that he considers Dhoni to be his idol and claimed that cricketers around the world can look up to the Jharkhand man when it comes to leadership.

“I’m fond of Dhoni’s captaincy. I believe his name should be there amongst the all-time greatest captains. He has an excellent sixth sense and can effectively make predictions about what’s in store. His cricketing sense is also outstanding. As a captain, Dhoni has a great win percentage as well,” Rahim was quoted as saying by Cricfrenzy.com.

“There’s no major tournament that he hasn’t won. He is a skipper I like very much. Earlier I said that I didn’t have an idol. But now you can call Dhoni as my idol. Captains around the world can look up to him for inspiration.”

Despite having given up captaincy in international cricket, Dhoni has continued to skipper the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL. Under his leadership, CSK won their third IPL title in 2018 and Dhoni is the second-most successful captain in IPL history, behind Mumbai Indians’ Rohit Sharma.