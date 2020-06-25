Big question is will India or Australia host the 2021 T20 World Cup, asks Wasim Khan

Talking about the 2021 T20 World Cup, Wasim Khan has admitted that he still is unclear whether India or Australia will host the T20 event next year, with India scheduled to be the host country. He also stated that PCB has already asked the ICC to give written assurance from BCCI for clearance.

With the T20 World Cup set to be postponed this year, PCB’s CEO Wasim Khan has already set his sights on the 2021 edition of the T20 tournament. The cricketing board’s CEO stated that he is confused about which country will host the 2021 T20 World Cup - India or Australia. While this year’s edition was slated to be hosted by Australia, COVID-19 has made it’s future uncertain. On top of that, India are the host country for the 2021 edition of the tournament, which makes it unclear, according to Wasim Khan.

“The big question now is when the World T20 is held in 2021 will it be hosted by Australia or India as India has the hosting rights for the already scheduled World T20 Cup in 2021,” PCB CEO Wasim Khan said in an interview on the Youtube Cricket Baaz Channel.

The last time the two sides met in India for an ICC event, it was in the 2011 Cricket World Cup, where India beat Pakistan in the semi-final of the mega-event. However, since then, the two countries have only met once in India. The CEO added that they approached ICC to give them written assurances from the Indian board, for not facing problems regarding visas and clearances. When asked about a bilateral series between the two sides, Wasim declined it and revealed that is not possible.

“We are also looking at the fact that the ICC World Cups are to be hosted in India in 2021 and 2023 and we have already asked the ICC to give us written assurances from BCCI that we will not face any problems getting visas and clearance to play in India,” he added.

“We have a good relationship with the BCCI but we know realistically a bilateral series is not possible in the foreseeable future,” he concluded.