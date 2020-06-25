All English cricketers return negative for COVID-19 test, confirms ECB

On Thursday, the ECB has confirmed that 702 tests for Coronavirus have returned negative, including the English cricketers ahead of the Test series against West Indies. However, they also noted that Jofra Archer will undergo a second COVID-19 test after one of his family members felt unwell.

Ahead of the well-awaited series between England and West Indies, fans prayed that the pandemic Coronavirus should not come between the players and the series. On Thursday, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) gave the confirmation that all England cricketers returned negative for COVID-19. ECB added that a total of 702 COVID-19 tests were carried out between June 3 and June 23 with varied stakeholders, working both at Southampton and Manchester.

“We can confirm that all 702 tests were negative. The England & Wales Cricket Board can confirm that 702 COVID-19 tests were carried out between 3 June and 23 June with several stakeholder groups working at the biosecure venues of the Ageas Bowl and Emirates Old Trafford,” the ECB said in a statement.

ECB also confirmed that the 702 was inclusive of the players, support staff, match officials, ECB staff, venue staff and the hotel staff ahead of the tour. However, the England board added that Jofra Archer would undergo a second round of tests after one of his family members felt unwell earlier in the week.

The rest of the bandwagon, including support staff, arrived at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton on Tuesday ahead of the July 8 clash against the West Indies in the first Test of the series.