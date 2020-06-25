1983 World Cup win changed landscape of Indian cricket, claims Kris Srikkanth

For a country that had no special attraction towards one-day cricket, with the slow life generally garnering more faith to the Test cricket, India’s World Cup win in 1983 was a path-breaking one, for it created a buzz that catapulted the country's cricket forward. Riding on the surge of momentum, India won the 1985 World Series Cricket, hosted the 1987 World Cup while delivering a multi-crore TV deal that changed the landscape altogether. Kris Srikkanth, a part of that glorious squad, recalled the event by saying the landscape of the Indian cricket found a golden path after that afternoon at Lord’s.