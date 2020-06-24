The tour to England is very much on track, reveals Wasim Khan

PCB CEO Wasim Khan has stated that Pakistan’s tour of England is very much on track despite 10 squad members already contracting novel Coronavirus ahead of the tour. Khan has further added that only Mohammad Rizwan was a certainty in the Test side among the players tested positive.

The news of 10 Pakistan players being infected with the dangerous virus sent shockwaves around the cricketing world and at the top of it, with the England tour preparation underway, things seemed bleak for the touring party. However, Pakistan Cricket Board Chief Executive Officer Wasim Khan quashed all that confusion by saying the tour is very much on track and Pakistan will travel England as scheduled.

"The tour to England is very much on track and the side will depart as per schedule. Fortunately, all the first-choice red-ball squad, barring Mohammad Rizwan, are negative, which means they can start training and practising immediately after they have been tested and given the all-clear when they arrive in England,” PCB chief executive Wasim Khan said, reported Cricbuzz.

“In the meantime, Misbah-ul-Haq is reviewing the training schedule in England and is firming up plans for reserve players to be tested as a backup.”

Among the touring party, Shoaib Malik hasn’t been tested after being given the permission to join the side late while Cliffe Deacon and Waqar Younis will be tested soon. However, the PCB clarified that the players who have tested positive haven't been ruled out of the tour as once they recover, they can join the squad in adherence to the UK Government’s Quarantine facility.